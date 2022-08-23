Burials Discovered in Peru’s Vichama Archaeological Complex

Tuesday, August 23, 2022

LIMA, PERU—According to an Andina report, excavations under the direction of archaeologist Ruth Shady at the Vichama Archaeological Complex, which is located near the Pacific coastline of central Peru’s Huaura province, have uncovered burials and a possible dwelling. Team member Alexander Zuñiga said that some of the objects have been dated to as early as 3,800 years ago. Two toads, tools for working cotton, and objects made with mollusk shells were found among the burial bundles, he added. Older buildings at Vichama were decorated with images of humans, snakes, and fish, while later buildings were decorated with toad figures, he explained. To read about evidence for an unusual burial treatment in Peru's Chincha Valley, go to "Dignity of the Dead."