search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Phallus Sculpture Unearthed in Spain

Monday, August 29, 2022

Spain Phallus CarvingCORDOBA, SPAIN—El País reports that a bas-relief sculpture of a phallus has been found on the corner of a monumental building at the Roman site of El Higuerón in southern Spain. “It was common to put them on the facades of houses, and soldiers carried small phallic amulets as symbols of virility,” said Andrés Roldán of the University of Extremadura and the Historical Museum of Nueva Carteya. This carving, larger than most, is about 18 inches long, he added. The Romans are thought to have built the structure, which features perimeter walls six feet thick and underground storerooms, on top of fortifications that may date back to the fifth century B.C. The building was then renovated by invading Moors in the eighth century, and abandoned in the thirteenth century. To read about the discovery of phallic symbols and other ancient graffiti at an English site where stone was quarried for repairs to Hadrian's Wall, go to "Roman Soldier Scribbles."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Rediscovering Egypt's Golden Dynasty

Letter from Germany

Digs & Discoveries

The Case of Tut's Missing Collar

Alpine Crystal Hunters

Don't Give an Inch

Australia's Blue Period

Romans Go Dutch

Surveying Samnium

Heart of the Matter

Mexican Star Power

Pictish Pictograms

Linking the Lineages

The Avars Advance

Herod's Fancy Fixtures

Off the Grid

Around the World

A pregnant tortoise, sunken Spanish cargo, Maya orthodontics, Mongol summer plans, and the first fruit farmers

Artifact

A memento left along the way

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2022 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America