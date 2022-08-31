search
Early Medieval Folding Chair Uncovered in Germany

Wednesday, August 31, 2022

Germany Folding ChairMUNICH, GERMANY—DW reports that a 1,400-year-old folding chair has been discovered in a woman’s grave in southeastern Germany. The chair, which measures about 28 inches by 18 inches, had been placed at the woman’s feet. It is the second such chair to be unearthed in Germany. Many of the 29 similar chairs that have been unearthed in Europe were found in women’s graves, added Mathias Pfeil, director of the Bavarian State Office for the Preservation of Monuments. This woman was also buried with a necklace of colored glass beads, and a belt with a pendant made of brooches and a large pearl. A bronze buckle and weapons were also recovered from a man’s grave at the site. To read about a gold ribbon buried with a woman near Tübingen 2,800 years ago, go to "Around the World: Germany."

