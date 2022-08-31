search
9,000-Year-Old Settlement Discovered in Turkey

Wednesday, August 31, 2022

NIGDE, TURKEY—The Anadolu Agency reports that traces of a settlement radiocarbon dated to 9,300 years ago have been uncovered at the site of the Sircalitepe Mound, which is located in central Turkey. Archaeologist Semra Balci of Istanbul University and her colleagues have recovered bone and obsidian tools, beads, and other ornaments from the mound. The team members also identified an area where obsidian, probably sourced in the nearby volcanic Cappadocia region, was shaped into tools. “No other site has so far been excavated with an obsidian working area and settlement together,” she claimed. To read about the 11,000-year-old stone circles of Göbekli Tepe, go to "Last Stand of the Hunter-Gatherers?"

