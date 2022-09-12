search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Footprint of a Prehistoric Structure Uncovered Near Prague

Monday, September 12, 2022

Czech Republic Neolithic StructurePRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC—Radio Prague International reports that traces of an estimated 7,000-year-old circular structure measuring about 180 feet in diameter have been uncovered in Vinoř, an area on the outskirts of the city of Prague, by a team of researchers led by Miroslav Kraus. The well-preserved remains of the roundel include postholes that held a central wooden structure and evidence of three entrances. Kraus explained that the roundel may have served as a trade or religious center. “It would be great to discover something that would indicate the actual function of the building,” Kraus said. “However, it is very unlikely, since none of the previously researched rondels have revealed such information.” Kraus and his colleagues will also try to obtain an accurate date for the structure. To read about a Neolithic well excavated in East Bohemia, go to "Around the World: Czech Republic."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Rediscovering Egypt's Golden Dynasty

1,000 Fathoms Down

Letter from Germany

Digs & Discoveries

The Case of Tut's Missing Collar

Alpine Crystal Hunters

Don't Give an Inch

Australia's Blue Period

Romans Go Dutch

Surveying Samnium

Heart of the Matter

Mexican Star Power

Pictish Pictograms

Linking the Lineages

The Avars Advance

Herod's Fancy Fixtures

Off the Grid

Around the World

A pregnant tortoise, sunken Spanish cargo, Maya orthodontics, Mongol summer plans, and the first fruit farmers

Artifact

A memento left along the way

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2022 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America