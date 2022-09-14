search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Prehistoric Remains Discovered in Underwater Cave in Mexico

Wednesday, September 14, 2022

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO—A human skeleton has been found in an underwater limestone cave system along Mexico’s Caribbean coastline, according to an Associated Press report. Archaeologist Octavio del Rio and diver Peter Broger found the bones, partially covered with cave sediment, about one-third of a mile into the cave system, but no signs of modern diving equipment. This suggests the remains were deposited in the cave before it was flooded some 8,000 years ago, at the end of the last Ice Age, del Rio explained. The cave system is located near the construction path of the so-called Maya Train project, the construction of 950 miles of track connecting beach resorts to archaeological sites on the Yucatán Peninsula. To read about ritual objects found in caves in Chichen Itza, go to "Maya Subterranean World," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2019.

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Rediscovering Egypt's Golden Dynasty

1,000 Fathoms Down

Letter from Germany

Digs & Discoveries

The Case of Tut's Missing Collar

Alpine Crystal Hunters

Don't Give an Inch

Australia's Blue Period

Romans Go Dutch

Surveying Samnium

Heart of the Matter

Mexican Star Power

Pictish Pictograms

Linking the Lineages

The Avars Advance

Herod's Fancy Fixtures

Off the Grid

Around the World

A pregnant tortoise, sunken Spanish cargo, Maya orthodontics, Mongol summer plans, and the first fruit farmers

Artifact

A memento left along the way

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2022 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America