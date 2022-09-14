search
2,600-Year-Old Cheese Discovered in Egypt

Wednesday, September 14, 2022

CAIRO, EGYPT—The National News reports that several blocks of white cheese have been found in clay pots inscribed with Demotic script at the Saqqara necropolis. The cheese has been dated to the 26th Dynasty, between 688 and 525 B.C. Additional containers found with the cheese have yet to be opened. To read about excavations of an ancient economic minister's burial in Saqqara, go to "The Treasurer's Tomb."

Recent Issues


