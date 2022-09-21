search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

White Lead Identified in 2,500-Year-Old Containers in China

Wednesday, September 21, 2022

SHAANXI PROVINCE, CHINA—According to a NextShark report, researchers from the University of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Shaanxi Academy of Archaeology have identified synthesized white lead in bronze containers discovered at the Liangdaicun site in northwestern China. The bronze containers were recovered from the tomb of an aristocrat in a cemetery dated to between 770 and 476 B.C. The scientists analyzed the white substance with Fourier-transform infrared spectroscopy (FTIR), X-ray powder diffraction (XRD), scanning electron microscopy-energy dispersive spectroscopy (SEM-EDS), and radioactive and stable carbon isotope analyses. The tests also revealed that the substance, which may have been used as a cosmetic, was precipitated out of a solution—a process distinct from the one used in Greece in the fourth century B.C. White lead synthesis is therefore likely to have developed independently in each place, the researchers explained. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Humanities & Social Sciences Communications. To read about 2,000-year-old bronze Buddha statues unearthed in central China, go to "Made in China."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Rediscovering Egypt's Golden Dynasty

1,000 Fathoms Down

Letter from Germany

Digs & Discoveries

The Case of Tut's Missing Collar

Alpine Crystal Hunters

Don't Give an Inch

Australia's Blue Period

Romans Go Dutch

Surveying Samnium

Heart of the Matter

Mexican Star Power

Pictish Pictograms

Linking the Lineages

The Avars Advance

Herod's Fancy Fixtures

Off the Grid

Around the World

A pregnant tortoise, sunken Spanish cargo, Maya orthodontics, Mongol summer plans, and the first fruit farmers

Artifact

A memento left along the way

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2022 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America