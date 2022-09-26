search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

19th-Century Artifacts Found in New Zealand

Monday, September 26, 2022

New Zealand PesoCHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND—According to a Stuff report, an archaeological investigation conducted ahead of a large-scale reconstruction project over three city blocks in central Christchurch has uncovered a large collection of nineteenth-century artifacts, including a shoe, a Chilean peso, clay pipes, traces of a vegetable garden, earthenware drainage pipes, bottles, pots for toothpaste and cold cream, house pilings, and remnants of brick fire places. Archaeologist Clara Watson explained that the area under excavation had been used as a parking lot and was not heavily disturbed before the 2011 earthquake that struck the city. The researchers have no idea how the Chilean peso ended up in New Zealand, she added. To read about another recent discovery in Christchurch, go to "Around the World: New Zealand."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Rediscovering Egypt's Golden Dynasty

1,000 Fathoms Down

Letter from Germany

Digs & Discoveries

The Case of Tut's Missing Collar

Alpine Crystal Hunters

Don't Give an Inch

Australia's Blue Period

Romans Go Dutch

Surveying Samnium

Heart of the Matter

Mexican Star Power

Pictish Pictograms

Linking the Lineages

The Avars Advance

Herod's Fancy Fixtures

Off the Grid

Around the World

A pregnant tortoise, sunken Spanish cargo, Maya orthodontics, Mongol summer plans, and the first fruit farmers

Artifact

A memento left along the way

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2022 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America