19th-Century Artifacts Found in New Zealand

Monday, September 26, 2022

CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND—According to a Stuff report, an archaeological investigation conducted ahead of a large-scale reconstruction project over three city blocks in central Christchurch has uncovered a large collection of nineteenth-century artifacts, including a shoe, a Chilean peso, clay pipes, traces of a vegetable garden, earthenware drainage pipes, bottles, pots for toothpaste and cold cream, house pilings, and remnants of brick fire places. Archaeologist Clara Watson explained that the area under excavation had been used as a parking lot and was not heavily disturbed before the 2011 earthquake that struck the city. The researchers have no idea how the Chilean peso ended up in New Zealand, she added. To read about another recent discovery in Christchurch, go to "Around the World: New Zealand."