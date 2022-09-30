Burial Bundles Uncovered in Peru

Friday, September 30, 2022

LIMA, PERU—Reuters reports that workers constructing a gas pipeline discovered a series of burial bundles in the dry, sandy soil to the north of Lima’s metropolitan area. The bundles held the remains of adults and children, according to project archaeologist Roberto Quispe. Archaeologist Cecelia Camargo added that the oldest burials are thought to belong to the Huaura culture, and date to about 800 years ago, while other burials may belong to the Chancay culture, and date to about 600 years ago. Some of the tombs held pottery and clay figurines that may represent goddesses. To read about an unusual way of honoring the dead in ancient Peru, go to "Dignity of the Dead."