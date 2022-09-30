search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Burial Bundles Uncovered in Peru

Friday, September 30, 2022

LIMA, PERU—Reuters reports that workers constructing a gas pipeline discovered a series of burial bundles in the dry, sandy soil to the north of Lima’s metropolitan area. The bundles held the remains of adults and children, according to project archaeologist Roberto Quispe. Archaeologist Cecelia Camargo added that the oldest burials are thought to belong to the Huaura culture, and date to about 800 years ago, while other burials may belong to the Chancay culture, and date to about 600 years ago. Some of the tombs held pottery and clay figurines that may represent goddesses. To read about an unusual way of honoring the dead in ancient Peru, go to "Dignity of the Dead."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Rediscovering Egypt's Golden Dynasty

1,000 Fathoms Down

Letter from Germany

Digs & Discoveries

The Case of Tut's Missing Collar

Alpine Crystal Hunters

Don't Give an Inch

Australia's Blue Period

Romans Go Dutch

Surveying Samnium

Heart of the Matter

Mexican Star Power

Pictish Pictograms

Linking the Lineages

The Avars Advance

Herod's Fancy Fixtures

Off the Grid

Around the World

A pregnant tortoise, sunken Spanish cargo, Maya orthodontics, Mongol summer plans, and the first fruit farmers

Artifact

A memento left along the way

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2022 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America