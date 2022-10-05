search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Traces of Roman Pier Found Off Croatia’s Coast

Wednesday, October 5, 2022

PULA, CROATIA—Stones from a Roman jetty, olive pits, and amphora fragments have been discovered under 10 feet of water in Barbariga Bay, according to a Total Croatia News report. Some 2,000 years ago, the pier measured about 200 feet long and was used to ship oil from a large olive mill situated along the coast, according to underwater archaeologist Ida Koncani Uhač of the Archaeological Museum of Istria. First-century A.D. Roman author Pliny the Elder wrote that oil from this mill was the second best in quality in the entire Roman Empire, she added. The oil would have been stored in amphoras that were also manufactured in the Istria peninsula. To read about the Romans' destruction of olive groves at the ancient city of Zita in present-day Tunisia, go to "Oliveopolis."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Rediscovering Egypt's Golden Dynasty

1,000 Fathoms Down

Letter from Germany

Digs & Discoveries

The Case of Tut's Missing Collar

Alpine Crystal Hunters

Don't Give an Inch

Australia's Blue Period

Romans Go Dutch

Surveying Samnium

Heart of the Matter

Mexican Star Power

Pictish Pictograms

Linking the Lineages

The Avars Advance

Herod's Fancy Fixtures

Off the Grid

Around the World

A pregnant tortoise, sunken Spanish cargo, Maya orthodontics, Mongol summer plans, and the first fruit farmers

Artifact

A memento left along the way

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2022 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America