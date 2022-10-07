1,800-Year-Old Medusa Medal Unearthed in Turkey

Friday, October 7, 2022

ADIYAMAN PROVINCE, TURKEY—Yeni Şafak reports that a 1,800-year-old bronze medal bearing a Medusa head has been unearthed in Perrhe, a major city of the ancient Greco-Iranian kingdom of Commagene in southeastern Anatolia. Mehmet Alkan of the Adiyaman Museum said that the medal was likely awarded to a soldier to be worn on his shield during a military ceremony. To read about a city that came under the control of Commagene, go to "Zeugma After the Flood."