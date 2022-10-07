search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

1,800-Year-Old Medusa Medal Unearthed in Turkey

Friday, October 7, 2022

ADIYAMAN PROVINCE, TURKEY—Yeni Şafak reports that a 1,800-year-old bronze medal bearing a Medusa head has been unearthed in Perrhe, a major city of the ancient Greco-Iranian kingdom of Commagene in southeastern Anatolia. Mehmet Alkan of the Adiyaman Museum said that the medal was likely awarded to a soldier to be worn on his shield during a military ceremony. To read about a city that came under the control of Commagene, go to "Zeugma After the Flood."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Priestess, Poet, Politician

Letter from Australia

Digs & Discoveries

Assyrian Soft Power

Take a Seat

Before and After

Opening the Alabama Canal

Reduce, Reuse, Recyle

Neolithic Crystal Age

Colonial Connection

Vikings in Furs

Miniature Gold Canvas

Cretan Antiquing

Royal Mountain Fortress

Side by Side

Off the Grid

Around the World

The Nile’s lost branch, prehistoric Pacific tools, Louisiana’s 11,000-year-old mound, an Iranian fire temple, and the oldest octopus lures

Artifact

A roll of the dice

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2022 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America