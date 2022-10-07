search
Cobbled Ford Uncovered in England

Friday, October 7, 2022

EVESHAM, ENGLAND—A cobbled path measuring 30 feet long was discovered during waterworks in southwestern England, according to a BBC News report. Archaeologist Aidan Smyth of the Wychavon District Council said the perfectly fitted stones were once used as a ford to cross a brook, and may date to the first century A.D. Marks in the cobbles suggest the ford was used by carts, he added. “If it is of a Roman date, it’s the only one of its kind in Britain,” Smyth said. For more on Roman Britain, go to "Identifying the Unidentified."

