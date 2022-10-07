A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America
Cobbled Ford Uncovered in England
Friday, October 7, 2022
EVESHAM, ENGLAND—A cobbled path measuring 30 feet long was discovered during waterworks in southwestern England, according to a BBC News report. Archaeologist Aidan Smyth of the Wychavon District Council said the perfectly fitted stones were once used as a ford to cross a brook, and may date to the first century A.D. Marks in the cobbles suggest the ford was used by carts, he added. “If it is of a Roman date, it’s the only one of its kind in Britain,” Smyth said. For more on Roman Britain, go to "Identifying the Unidentified."
