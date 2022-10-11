Pottery Unearthed at Peru’s Huaca la Palma

Tuesday, October 11, 2022

LIMA, PERU—Andina reports that four ceramic bottles and a small bird-shaped jug were uncovered in the northeastern corner of Huaca la Palma, the main building at the Maranga Archaeological Complex. The pottery is thought to date between A.D. 1470 and 1532, and to have been crafted by the Ychsma culture, which occupied river valleys close to Peru’s central coastline. For more about the rise of the Ychsma culture, go to "Man Meets Dog, Both Meet Death."