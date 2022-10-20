Archaeology Magazine

Thursday, October 20, 2022

DEMRE, TURKEY—Live Science reports that archaeologists excavating the site of the sixth-century Christian Church of St. Nicholas near Turkey’s Mediterranean coastline have reached the floor of the fourth-century structure where Nicholas served as Bishop of Myra until his death and burial there in A.D. 343. Osman Eravşar of the Antalya Cultural Heritage Preservation Regional Board said the saint’s sarcophagus was disturbed when his remains were stolen in the eleventh century. He thinks the tomb was originally placed at the base of a fresco of Jesus. To read about figurines unearthed at the ancient city of Myra, go to "Artemis, Apollo, and Friends."