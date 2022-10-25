search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Early Greenlanders Enjoyed a Varied Diet

Tuesday, October 25, 2022

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK—Phys.org reports that the Saqqaq people who lived in Greenland as early as 4,500 years ago ate a more varied diet than had been previously thought. An international team of researchers led by Frederik V. Seersholm of the University of Copenhagen identified 42 different creatures when they analyzed some 2,500 bone fragments recovered from middens on the island. The bones include the remains of a now-extinct species of small reindeer and 20 different mammal species; fin, sperm, narwhal, and bowhead whales; nine kinds of fish; and 13 types of birds. Knowing what the Saqqaq ate will shed light on their technology as well, the researchers said. Some of the fish, for example, were small enough that they are likely to have been caught with nets. For more on Greenland's middens, go to "Letter from Greenland: The Ghosts of Kangeq."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Priestess, Poet, Politician

Mexico's Butterfly Warriors

Letter from Australia

Digs & Discoveries

Assyrian Soft Power

Take a Seat

Before and After

Opening the Alabama Canal

Reduce, Reuse, Recyle

Neolithic Crystal Age

Colonial Connection

Vikings in Furs

Miniature Gold Canvas

Cretan Antiquing

Royal Mountain Fortress

Side by Side

Off the Grid

Around the World

The Nile’s lost branch, prehistoric Pacific tools, Louisiana’s 11,000-year-old mound, an Iranian fire temple, and the oldest octopus lures

Artifact

A roll of the dice

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2022 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America