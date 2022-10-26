search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Roman Villa Found in Southeastern England

Wednesday, October 26, 2022

KENT, ENGLAND—Art News reports that archaeologists spotted the outlines of a Roman villa complex where wealthy farmers may have lived in southeast England in Google Earth images. Volunteers then assisted archaeologist Richard Taylor of the Kent Archaeological Society to uncover the foundations of the main villa and the adjacent bathhouse. Parts of the hypocaust system that circulated heat through the walls and floors of the bathhouse also survived. “There are many villas spread across Kent, but the fact that there’s a hypocaust system remaining is rare,” Taylor said. “Operating a hypocaust was expensive, requiring a constant supply of fuels—firewood—and a workforce to operate it.” The archaeologists also unearthed a fourth-century A.D. amphora-shaped belt adornment, a small Romano-British key, two fourth-century coins, pottery, and some wall plaster. To read about a mid-fifth century A.D. mosaic uncovered at a Roman villa in Gloucestershire, go to "After the Fall."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Priestess, Poet, Politician

Mexico's Butterfly Warriors

Letter from Australia

Digs & Discoveries

Assyrian Soft Power

Take a Seat

Before and After

Opening the Alabama Canal

Reduce, Reuse, Recyle

Neolithic Crystal Age

Colonial Connection

Vikings in Furs

Miniature Gold Canvas

Cretan Antiquing

Royal Mountain Fortress

Side by Side

Off the Grid

Around the World

The Nile’s lost branch, prehistoric Pacific tools, Louisiana’s 11,000-year-old mound, an Iranian fire temple, and the oldest octopus lures

Artifact

A roll of the dice

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2022 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America