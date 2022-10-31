search
19th-Century Farmer’s Cottage Uncovered in Iceland

Monday, October 31, 2022

REYKJAVÍK, ICELAND—Iceland Review reports that a cottage thought to date to between 1850 and 1920 was in southwestern Iceland during an investigation conducted by archaeologist Hermann Jakob Hjartarson ahead of a construction project. A knife, pottery, plates, cups, glass bottles, and agricultural tools were recovered from the site. No fireplaces were found—it appears that cooking was done in pits, he explained. One of the pits measures about 14 inches deep and contained at least six layers of moss, burnt bones, and charcoal. “Most people here at that time were just cottage farmers,” Hjartarson said. To read about a tenth-century woman whose burial was uncovered in eastern Iceland, go to "Iceland's Young Migrant."

