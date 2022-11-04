search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Traces of Psychoactive Plants Detected in Hair of Ancient Peruvians

Friday, November 4, 2022

WARSAW, POLAND—According to a Live Science report, researchers have detected traces of plants with psychoactive properties in hair samples taken from ancient Nazca mummies and severed trophy heads of sacrificial victims who died between 100 B.C. and A.D. 450 on the southern Peruvian coast. The team's toxicological analysis identified consumption of coca leaves as well as Banisteriopsis caapi, the primary compound in the hallucinogenic beverage ayahuasca. Hair from one of the preserved trophy heads indicated that the deceased child had ingested San Pedro cactus, a source of the hallucinogenic drug mescaline, before being executed. "The trophy head is the first case of the consumption of San Pedro by an individual living on the southern Peruvian coast," said Dagmara Socha of the University of Warsaw. "It's also the first evidence that some of the victims who were made into trophy heads were given stimulants before they died." Read the original scholarly article about this research in Journal of Archaeological Science. To read about a 1,000-year-old bundle of drug paraphernalia found in Bolivia, go to "Half in the Bag."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Priestess, Poet, Politician

Mexico's Butterfly Warriors

Letter from Australia

Digs & Discoveries

Assyrian Soft Power

Take a Seat

Before and After

Opening the Alabama Canal

Reduce, Reuse, Recyle

Neolithic Crystal Age

Colonial Connection

Vikings in Furs

Miniature Gold Canvas

Cretan Antiquing

Royal Mountain Fortress

Side by Side

Off the Grid

Around the World

The Nile’s lost branch, prehistoric Pacific tools, Louisiana’s 11,000-year-old mound, an Iranian fire temple, and the oldest octopus lures

Artifact

A roll of the dice

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2022 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America