search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

1,500-Year-Old Terracotta Figurines Found in Northern China

Friday, November 11, 2022

SHANXI, CHINA—China Daily reports that terracotta figurines have been found in northern China, in a tomb dated to the Northern Wei Dynasty (A.D. 386–534), by researchers from the Datong Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology. The figurines include depictions of musicians, dancers, servants, laborers, animals, and vessels, and are expected to shed light on the dynasty’s funeral, dress, and social practices. To read about a Northern Wei tomb of a couple buried in a loving embrace, go to "For Eternity."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Priestess, Poet, Politician

Mexico's Butterfly Warriors

Magical Mystery Door

Letter from Australia

Digs & Discoveries

Assyrian Soft Power

Take a Seat

Before and After

Opening the Alabama Canal

Reduce, Reuse, Recyle

Neolithic Crystal Age

Colonial Connection

Vikings in Furs

Miniature Gold Canvas

Cretan Antiquing

Royal Mountain Fortress

Side by Side

Off the Grid

Around the World

The Nile’s lost branch, prehistoric Pacific tools, Louisiana’s 11,000-year-old mound, an Iranian fire temple, and the oldest octopus lures

Artifact

A roll of the dice

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2022 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America