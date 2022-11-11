1,500-Year-Old Terracotta Figurines Found in Northern China

Friday, November 11, 2022

SHANXI, CHINA—China Daily reports that terracotta figurines have been found in northern China, in a tomb dated to the Northern Wei Dynasty (A.D. 386–534), by researchers from the Datong Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology. The figurines include depictions of musicians, dancers, servants, laborers, animals, and vessels, and are expected to shed light on the dynasty’s funeral, dress, and social practices. To read about a Northern Wei tomb of a couple buried in a loving embrace, go to "For Eternity."