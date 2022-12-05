search
Hoard of Medieval Silver Coins Discovered in Scotland

Monday, December 5, 2022

DUNSCORE, SCOTLAND—A hoard of silver coins was discovered last year by metal detectorists in a field in southwestern Scotland, according to a Live Science report. The metal detectorists reported the find to the Treasure Trove Unit of National Museums Scotland, who sent archaeologists to investigate the site and then examine each of the more than 8,400 coins, which have been dated to the thirteenth and fourteenth centuries. Many of them are “Edwardian pennies” minted during the reign of Edward I, from 1272 to 1307. The king invaded and conquered Scotland in 1296, leading to a period of rebellion until the Treaty of Edinburgh-Northampton in 1328. To read about a cache of Viking silver and Anglo-Saxon heirlooms unearthed in Scotland, go to "Secrets of Scotland's Viking Age Hoard."

