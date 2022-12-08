Roman Road Uncovered in Northern Israel

Thursday, December 8, 2022

TIBERIAS, ISRAEL—The Times of Israel reports that a section of 1,800-year-old Roman road was uncovered in northern Israel, near the Sea of Galilee, during work on a walking trail. The section runs from north to south, and measures 82 feet long and 26 feet wide. Researchers from the Israel Antiquities Authority said the road, which was built during the reign of Hadrian to move soldiers, mail, and goods, connected the cities of Acre, Sepphoris, and Tiberias. The road was eventually renovated during the Byzantine period. Pottery and coins from the Roman and Byzantine periods were also recovered. To read about a seventh-century mosque unearthed in ancient Tiberias, go to "Around the World: Israel."