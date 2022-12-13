Ancient Artifacts Uncovered in Oman

Tuesday, December 13, 2022

MUSCAT, OMAN—The Times of Oman reports that incense burners, bronze axes, and tools made from copper and steatite have been found in an 80-foot-long mass grave on the northeastern tip of the Arabian Peninsula. Researchers from Oman’s Ministry of Heritage and Tourism and Sapienza University have dated the objects to the first millennium B.C., when the archaeological site of Dibba was a trading center connecting India, Persia, and Mesopotamia. The excavation was conducted ahead of the construction of a visitor center at the site. To read about an ancient game board unearthed at a site in the Qumayrah Valley, go to "Around the World: Oman."