Jewelry Recovered from 18th Dynasty Tomb in Upper Egypt

Wednesday, December 14, 2022

CAIRO, EGYPT—Ahram Online reports that a collection of jewelry made of gold and soapstone has been discovered in a small shaft-and-chamber tomb in the Tell El-Amarna necropolis by a team of researchers from the University of Cambridge. The capital city of Amarna was built to be the home of the cult of Aten, the sun god, by the pharaoh Akhenaten, who ruled from about 1349 to 1336 B.C. The jewelry, including three rings and a necklace made of petal-shaped pendants, was found with the remains of a woman that had been wrapped in textiles and matting made with woven plant materials. To read about burials in Amarna that contained unusual conical headpieces, go to "Egyptian Coneheads."