search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Jewelry Recovered from 18th Dynasty Tomb in Upper Egypt

Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Egypt Amarna NecklaceCAIRO, EGYPT—Ahram Online reports that a collection of jewelry made of gold and soapstone has been discovered in a small shaft-and-chamber tomb in the Tell El-Amarna necropolis by a team of researchers from the University of Cambridge. The capital city of Amarna was built to be the home of the cult of Aten, the sun god, by the pharaoh Akhenaten, who ruled from about 1349 to 1336 B.C. The jewelry, including three rings and a necklace made of petal-shaped pendants, was found with the remains of a woman that had been wrapped in textiles and matting made with woven plant materials. To read about burials in Amarna that contained unusual conical headpieces, go to "Egyptian Coneheads."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2022

Letter from Ethiopia

Digs & Discoveries

An Undersea Battlefield

Hadrian's Bugler

Farmers and Foragers

(Un)following the Recipe

Storming the Castle

UPDATE: Mesolithic Baby Carrier

Etruscan Burial Crown

A Young Hercules

Off the Grid

Around the World

Pennsylvania’s Revolutionary War POW camp, Roman mini-fridge, Maya mercury poisoning, Australian legend of the Seven Sisters, and the first Neanderthal family

Artifact

The Byzantine gold standard

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2022 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America