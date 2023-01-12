Artifacts Recovered from a 3,000-Year-Old Well in Germany

Thursday, January 12, 2023

GERMERING, GERMANY—A 3,000-year-old wooden well containing more than 100 artifacts has been discovered in southern Germany, in an area where more than 70 ancient wells have been found, according to a Miami Herald report. Marcus Guckenbiehl of the Bavarian State Office for Monument Protection suggests that the items may have been intentionally placed in this 16-foot well as ritual offerings during a long drought. More than 70 of the objects were finely crafted clay vessels, including cups, pots, and bowls. Twenty-six bronze robe pins were also recovered, in addition to a bracelet, two metal spirals, four amber beads, a wooden spoon, and an animal tooth wrapped in wire. To read about a medieval iron folding chair unearthed in central Germany, go to "Take a Seat."