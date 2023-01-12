search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

When Did the Threat of Smallpox Emerge?

Thursday, January 12, 2023

LA NOSTRA FAMIGLIA, ITALY—According to a Health Day News report, a new mathematical analysis of the rate of evolution of the virus that causes smallpox suggests that it originated some 3,800 years ago, or 2,000 years earlier than previously thought. Diego Forni of the Eugenio Medea Scientific Institute said that the study confirms that smallpox existed in the ancient world, adding that pox scarring has been observed on ancient Egyptian mummies. The study also suggests that different strains of smallpox all descended from a single common ancestor. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Microbial Genomics. To read about excavations around an English manor once owned by Edward Jenner, pioneer of the smallpox vaccine, go to "Letter from England: The Scientist's Garden."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2022

Letter from Ethiopia

Digs & Discoveries

An Undersea Battlefield

Hadrian's Bugler

Farmers and Foragers

(Un)following the Recipe

Storming the Castle

UPDATE: Mesolithic Baby Carrier

Etruscan Burial Crown

A Young Hercules

Off the Grid

Around the World

Pennsylvania’s Revolutionary War POW camp, Roman mini-fridge, Maya mercury poisoning, Australian legend of the Seven Sisters, and the first Neanderthal family

Artifact

The Byzantine gold standard

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2023 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America