Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Possible Royal Tomb Discovered in Luxor

Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Egypt Luxor TombLUXOR, EGYPT—According to an NPR report, Mostafa Waziri of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities has announced the discovery of a royal tomb by a team of Egyptian and British archaeologists. The tomb, which may belong to a royal wife or princess, is thought to date to the 18th Dynasty, which spanned ca. 1550 to 1295 B.C. The site has been partially damaged by floodwaters. To read about the discovery of previously unknown sarcophagi in a large underground mausoleum, go to "Reburial in Luxor."

