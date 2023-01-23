search
Child Buried With Dogs Unearthed in Egypt

Monday, January 23, 2023

CAIRO, EGYPT—The Jerusalem Post reports that the remains of a child and 142 dogs have been found in a single burial near Cairo dated to sometime between the first century B.C. and the first century A.D. by researchers from the Russian Academy of Sciences. Most of the dogs were puppies. The archaeologists have found no signs of wounds on the dogs, who seem to have all died at the same time. Blue clay on the remains is thought to have come from reservoirs, perhaps because the dogs died in a flood. The child, who is thought to have been the dogs’ caretaker, probably died with them. To read about ancient Egyptian animal mummies, go to "Messengers to the Gods."

