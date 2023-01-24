Roman Road Uncovered in Romania

Tuesday, January 24, 2023

CLUJ-NAPOCA, ROMANIA—According to a Romania Insider report, fragments of a 2,000-year-old Roman road have been uncovered in the center of the city of Cluj-Napoca by archaeologists from Romania’s National History Museum of Transylvania. Team member Cristian Dima said that the north-south road was made of large base stones topped with river stones, mortar, and large slabs or tiles. It was probably part of a network of roads in the settlement of Napoca, he added. Such roads were used long after the fall of the Roman Empire, and many of the routes are still in use today. Roads in rural areas tended to survive for longer periods since heavily traveled city roads had to be maintained or modified, Dima explained. To read about the discovery of a Roman road in the Venetian lagoon, go to "A Trip to Venice."