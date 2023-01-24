search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Roman Road Uncovered in Romania

Tuesday, January 24, 2023

CLUJ-NAPOCA, ROMANIA—According to a Romania Insider report, fragments of a 2,000-year-old Roman road have been uncovered in the center of the city of Cluj-Napoca by archaeologists from Romania’s National History Museum of Transylvania. Team member Cristian Dima said that the north-south road was made of large base stones topped with river stones, mortar, and large slabs or tiles. It was probably part of a network of roads in the settlement of Napoca, he added. Such roads were used long after the fall of the Roman Empire, and many of the routes are still in use today. Roads in rural areas tended to survive for longer periods since heavily traveled city roads had to be maintained or modified, Dima explained. To read about the discovery of a Roman road in the Venetian lagoon, go to "A Trip to Venice."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2022

Jungle Realm of the Snake Queens

Letter from Ethiopia

Digs & Discoveries

An Undersea Battlefield

Hadrian's Bugler

Farmers and Foragers

(Un)following the Recipe

Storming the Castle

UPDATE: Mesolithic Baby Carrier

Etruscan Burial Crown

A Young Hercules

Off the Grid

Around the World

Pennsylvania’s Revolutionary War POW camp, Roman mini-fridge, Maya mercury poisoning, Australian legend of the Seven Sisters, and the first Neanderthal family

Artifact

The Byzantine gold standard

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2023 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America