Unique Golden Glass Image Unearthed in Rome

Thursday, February 9, 2023

Roma Gold GlassROME, ITALY—ANSA.it reports that an ancient image of Roma, the personification of the city of Rome as a woman wearing a helmet and carrying a spear, was found on a rare piece of golden glass during work on a subway line. “From an initial study, it looks like the artifact is from the start of the fourth century,” said archaeologist Simona Morretta. The piece was originally at the bottom of a cup, she explained, and was the sort of object given as a gift. The cup may have broken, but the image was saved and perhaps exhibited on furniture or hung on a wall, she added. The artifact will be showcased in the Porta Metronia station museum. To read about the Arch of Constantine, one of the monuments along ancient Rome's Triumphal Way that also included the Temple of Venus and Roma, go to "A Monumental Imperial Biography."

Recent Issues


