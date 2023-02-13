search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

15th-Century Spices Identified in Royal Shipwreck

Monday, February 13, 2023

LUND, SWEDEN—Phys.org reports that Mikael Larsson and Brendan Foley of Lund University have analyzed the remains of more than 3,000 plants recovered from the Gribshunden, a Danish royal ship that sank in the cold waters of the Baltic Sea off the coast of Sweden in 1495. Danish King Hans had been meeting Sten Sture the Elder, who ruled Sweden, when the Gribshunden caught fire and sank. Artifacts were recovered from the wreckage in the 1960s, but this is the first time that the plant material has been studied. Traces of nutmeg, cloves, mustard, dill, saffron, ginger, peppercorns, almonds, blackberries, raspberries, grapes, and flax have been identified, in addition to henbane, which is inedible but may have been used for medicinal purposes. Larsson and Foley suggest that King Hans benefited from an advanced trade network, since some of the spices may have been imported from Indonesia. He may have loaded up his ship with rare goods as a show of power, they concluded. To read about a figurehead recovered from the Gribshunden wreck, go to "A Baltic Sea Monster Surfaces."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Ancient Promise of Water

Letter from the Faroes

Digs & Discoveries

Peru’s Lost Temple

Bird Brains

Standing Swords

Earliest Ayahuasca Trip

Early Medieval Elegance

L is for Lice

Weapons of Choice

Winter Light

Closely Knit

Mounds in the Family

Off the Grid

Around the World

Snacking in the Colosseum, Japanese tomb statue, Attila the Hun’s motives, 300,000-year-old fur coats, and Egyptian crocodiles in the afterlife

Artifact

Tunes for all time

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2023 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America