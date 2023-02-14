search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Lost Secret Letters of Mary, Queen of Scots, Found and Decoded

Tuesday, February 14, 2023

PARIS, FRANCE—The AFP reports that encoded letters written by Mary, Queen of Scots, between 1578 and 1584 while she was imprisoned in England by Queen Elizabeth I have been deciphered and identified by computer scientist and cryptographer George Lasry, and his colleagues, Norbert Biermann and Satoshi Tomokiyo. The researchers, who are members of the DECRYPT project, found the 57 letters written in cipher in the digital archive of France’s National Library, where they had been mislabeled. Once they cracked the code, including more than 50,000 never-before-seen words, they noticed that the letters had been written using feminine forms and referred to “my son,” Scotland, and captivity, and the name of Elizabeth I’s principal secretary and spymaster, Francis Walsingham. Walsingham is thought to have entrapped Mary Stuart into supporting a foiled assassination plot against Elizabeth I. Lasry said that most of the secret letters were addressed to Michel de Castelnau Mauvissiere, France’s ambassador to England. The identification of the letters was confirmed with plaintext copies of seven of the letters held in the British Archives. Those letters are thought to have been leaked to Walsingham by a mole in Castelnau’s embassy. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Cryptologia. To read about the discovery of a page from a prayer book owned by a Catholic English family whose station was elevated during Mary's brief reign, go to "Artifact."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Ancient Promise of Water

Letter from the Faroes

Digs & Discoveries

Peru’s Lost Temple

Bird Brains

Standing Swords

Earliest Ayahuasca Trip

Early Medieval Elegance

L is for Lice

Weapons of Choice

Winter Light

Closely Knit

Mounds in the Family

Off the Grid

Around the World

Snacking in the Colosseum, Japanese tomb statue, Attila the Hun’s motives, 300,000-year-old fur coats, and Egyptian crocodiles in the afterlife

Artifact

Tunes for all time

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2023 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America