3,000-Year-Old Milk Residue Found in Tibet

Wednesday, February 15, 2023

NAMLING COUNTY, TIBET—China Daily reports that 3,000-year-old traces of milk have been found on pottery fragments unearthed on the Tibetan Plateau at the Gongthang Ruin site, which is located more than 13,000 feet above sea level on the banks of the Shangchu River. “It may imply that on the Tibetan Plateau, the development of milk as a secondary product occurred at the same time as the utilization of primary animal products, such as meat,” said Yang Xiaoyan of Lanzhou University. To read about another discovery on the Tibetan Plateau, go to "Denisovans at Altitude," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2019.