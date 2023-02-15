search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

3,000-Year-Old Milk Residue Found in Tibet

Wednesday, February 15, 2023

NAMLING COUNTY, TIBET—China Daily reports that 3,000-year-old traces of milk have been found on pottery fragments unearthed on the Tibetan Plateau at the Gongthang Ruin site, which is located more than 13,000 feet above sea level on the banks of the Shangchu River. “It may imply that on the Tibetan Plateau, the development of milk as a secondary product occurred at the same time as the utilization of primary animal products, such as meat,” said Yang Xiaoyan of Lanzhou University. To read about another discovery on the Tibetan Plateau, go to "Denisovans at Altitude," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2019.

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Ancient Promise of Water

Letter from the Faroes

Digs & Discoveries

Peru’s Lost Temple

Bird Brains

Standing Swords

Earliest Ayahuasca Trip

Early Medieval Elegance

L is for Lice

Weapons of Choice

Winter Light

Closely Knit

Mounds in the Family

Off the Grid

Around the World

Snacking in the Colosseum, Japanese tomb statue, Attila the Hun’s motives, 300,000-year-old fur coats, and Egyptian crocodiles in the afterlife

Artifact

Tunes for all time

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2023 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America