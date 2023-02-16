Reconstruction Shows Teen Who Died in Norway 8,300 Years Ago

Thursday, February 16, 2023

RANDABERG, NORWAY—Live Science reports that the face of a boy who died some 8,300 years ago has been reconstructed with computed tomography scans of remains discovered near the southwestern coast of Norway in 1907. Analysis of the remains indicates that the well-fed, healthy boy was about 15 years old at the time of death, and stood a little over four feet tall. His skull bones had fused too early, forcing his head to grow into an unusual shape. Osteologist Sean Dexter Denham of the University of Stavanger's Museum of Archaeology said that the condition of the boy’s skull, known as scaphocephaly, is not associated with any developmental problems or intellectual disabilities, however. DNA analysis of the remains suggests he had brown eyes, dark hair, and an intermediate skin tone, added forensic artist Oscar Nilsson. Decorated bone pendants; hooks, harpoons, and barbed stone tools for fishing; and animal remains were also uncovered in the cave where the remains were found. To read about a 1,700-year-old shoe discovered in melting ice in Oppland County, go to "Around the World: Norway."