NORWAY

July/August 2022

JA22 Digs NorwayNORWAY: A traveler hiking through a high mountain pass in Oppland County 1,700 years ago seems to have cast off a shoe in frustration. The well-preserved Roman-style sandal emerged when ice and snow temporarily receded at Horse Ice Patch. The shoe’s flimsy open design was unsuitable for the rugged, snowy terrain 6,500 feet above sea level, and its owner likely discarded the shoe when it became worn and badly damaged.

IN THIS ISSUE


Features

Journeys of the Pyramid Builders

Letter from Georgia

Digs & Discoveries

Save the Dates

Spice Hunters

Suspicious Silver

A Civil War Bomb

The Great Maize Migration

Mummy Makers

Dignity of the Dead

Sailing in Sumer

Speak, Memories

The Maya Count Begins

Hail to the Chief

Made in China

Off the Grid

Around the World

Notre Dame’s dignitaries, Bronze Age daggers, the world’s biggest quake, a lost snowshoe, and 50,000-year-old Australians

Artifact

A portable connection

