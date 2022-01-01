July/August 2022

NORWAY: A traveler hiking through a high mountain pass in Oppland County 1,700 years ago seems to have cast off a shoe in frustration. The well-preserved Roman-style sandal emerged when ice and snow temporarily receded at Horse Ice Patch. The shoe’s flimsy open design was unsuitable for the rugged, snowy terrain 6,500 feet above sea level, and its owner likely discarded the shoe when it became worn and badly damaged.