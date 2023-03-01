Iron Age Bone Comb Identified in England

Wednesday, March 1, 2023

CAMBRIDGE, ENGLAND—BBC News reports that a comb made from a piece of human skull has been identified among the thousands of artifacts unearthed during an investigation ahead of road construction in eastern England. Known as the Bar Hill Comb, the artifact has been dated to between 750 B.C. and A.D. 43, and is one of three such combs found in Britain. A hole in the object, and lack of wear on the comb teeth, suggest that it may have been worn as an amulet, rather than used for grooming. “It is possible it was carved from the skull of an important member or Iron Age society whose presence was in some way preserved and commemorated through their bones,” said Michael Marshall of the Museum of London Archaeology. To read about an instrument made out of a human femur and other bone relics kept by prehistoric Britons, go to "Bronze Age Keepsakes."