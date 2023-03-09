Double Ming Dynasty Tomb Discovered in China

Thursday, March 9, 2023

CHANGSHA, CHINA—Xinhua reports that a Ming Dynasty (A.D. 1368–1644) tomb has been discovered in central China’s mountainous Lishui River Basin. Tan Yuanhui of the Lixian County Archaeological Research and Cultural Relics Protection Center said that the joint tomb consists of two arched burial chambers whose walls bear murals of flowers. A niche in the north chamber features 16 auspicious words, he added. And although the tomb has been looted, its shape, scale, and murals suggest that its owners were of high status, explained research team member Zhou Hua. The researchers have completed 3-D scanning of the structures for additional study. To read about murals uncovered in a tomb in northern China, go to "Tomb Couture."