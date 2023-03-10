search
Unusual Ancient Temple Blocks Unearthed in Sudan

Friday, March 10, 2023

Sudan Hieroglyph BlocksWARSAW, POLAND—Live Science reports that blocks from a possible ancient temple have been unearthed in Sudan, at the medieval citadel in Old Dongola, by a team of researchers led by Artur Obłuski of the University of Warsaw's Polish Centre of Mediterranean Archaeology. Hieroglyphic inscriptions and figures found on some of the stone blocks date them to some 2,700 years ago, when the region was part of the kingdom of Kush. Nothing this old has previously been uncovered at Old Dongola. Egyptologist Dawid Wieczorek said that one inscription suggests that the temple was dedicated to Amun-Ra of Kawa, another archaeological site in Sudan. It is unclear, however, if the blocks came from the temple at Kawa, from another site in Sudan, or from an unknown structure that once stood at Old Dongola. To read about the capital of the kingdom of Kush, go to "A Nubian Kingdom Rises."

