search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Roman Mosaic Uncovered in Southeastern England

Monday, March 20, 2023

England Olney MosaicMILTON KEYNES, ENGLAND—BBC News reports that an ancient mosaic was uncovered in southeastern England during an investigation ahead of a construction project near the Roman settlement site at Olney. The red, white, and blue tiles are thought to have been part of a villa and bathhouse. Much of what may remain of the structures is thought to be under a local road, however. “Due to the site location we anticipated some notable Roman remains, but the discovery of this fantastic mosaic far exceeded those expectations,” said John Boothroyd of Oxford Archaeology. The mosaic will be recorded, covered, and protected in situ so that construction can continue. To read about a Roman mosaic unearthed in Wiltshire, go to "A Villa under the Garden."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Ancient Promise of Water

Letter from the Faroes

Digs & Discoveries

Peru’s Lost Temple

Bird Brains

Standing Swords

Earliest Ayahuasca Trip

Early Medieval Elegance

L is for Lice

Weapons of Choice

Winter Light

Closely Knit

Mounds in the Family

Off the Grid

Around the World

Snacking in the Colosseum, Japanese tomb statue, Attila the Hun’s motives, 300,000-year-old fur coats, and Egyptian crocodiles in the afterlife

Artifact

Tunes for all time

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2023 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America