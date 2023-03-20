Roman Mosaic Uncovered in Southeastern England

Monday, March 20, 2023

MILTON KEYNES, ENGLAND—BBC News reports that an ancient mosaic was uncovered in southeastern England during an investigation ahead of a construction project near the Roman settlement site at Olney. The red, white, and blue tiles are thought to have been part of a villa and bathhouse. Much of what may remain of the structures is thought to be under a local road, however. “Due to the site location we anticipated some notable Roman remains, but the discovery of this fantastic mosaic far exceeded those expectations,” said John Boothroyd of Oxford Archaeology. The mosaic will be recorded, covered, and protected in situ so that construction can continue. To read about a Roman mosaic unearthed in Wiltshire, go to "A Villa under the Garden."