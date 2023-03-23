search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Scientists Review Beethoven’s Health With Hair Samples

Thursday, March 23, 2023

Beethoven Stumpff LockLEIPZIG, GERMANY—BBC News reports that a team of scientists, including researchers from Cambridge University, the Max Planck Institute of Evolutionary Anthropology, and the University Hospital of Bonn, has analyzed hair samples thought to have been taken from the composer and pianist Ludwig van Beethoven in the seven years before his death in 1827. Of the eight samples in the study, five of them were determined to have come from a single European male and were deemed “almost certainly authentic” after a review of their provenance and Beethoven’s documented ancestry. Beethoven is known to have suffered from progressive hearing loss beginning in his 20s, chronic gastrointestinal problems, and severe liver disease. Cirrhosis of the liver has been viewed as a likely cause of his death. The genetic analysis of the hair samples determined that the musician was likely genetically predisposed to liver disease, and had a hepatitis B infection. “If his alcohol consumption was sufficiently heavy over a long enough period of time, the interaction with his genetic risk factors presents one possible explanation for his cirrhosis,” said Tristan Begg of Cambridge University. No definitive causes for deafness or gastrointestinal problems were found in the samples. To read about efforts to preserve the earliest computer-generated melodies, go to "Digging up Digital Music."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Ancient Promise of Water

Letter from the Faroes

Digs & Discoveries

Peru’s Lost Temple

Bird Brains

Standing Swords

Earliest Ayahuasca Trip

Early Medieval Elegance

L is for Lice

Weapons of Choice

Winter Light

Closely Knit

Mounds in the Family

Off the Grid

Around the World

Snacking in the Colosseum, Japanese tomb statue, Attila the Hun’s motives, 300,000-year-old fur coats, and Egyptian crocodiles in the afterlife

Artifact

Tunes for all time

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2023 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America