search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Pottery Unearthed at Pompeian Villa

Friday, March 24, 2023

Pompeii PotteryNAPLES, ITALY—Artnet News reports that continuing excavations in Pompeii at the Civita Giuliana has uncovered a collection of pottery in what may have been the villa’s servants’ quarters. The bowls were found upside down along the walls of a room. Researchers have been exploring the villa to learn more about daily Roman life and protect it from looters, who have weakened the area with a network of illegal tunnels. The villa will eventually be open to visitors as part of the Archaeological Park of Pompeii. To read about a four-wheeled chariot unearthed in the Civita Giuliana, go to "A Ride Through the Countryside."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Ancient Promise of Water

Letter from the Faroes

Digs & Discoveries

Peru’s Lost Temple

Bird Brains

Standing Swords

Earliest Ayahuasca Trip

Early Medieval Elegance

L is for Lice

Weapons of Choice

Winter Light

Closely Knit

Mounds in the Family

Off the Grid

Around the World

Snacking in the Colosseum, Japanese tomb statue, Attila the Hun’s motives, 300,000-year-old fur coats, and Egyptian crocodiles in the afterlife

Artifact

Tunes for all time

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2023 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America