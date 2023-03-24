Pottery Unearthed at Pompeian Villa

Friday, March 24, 2023

NAPLES, ITALY—Artnet News reports that continuing excavations in Pompeii at the Civita Giuliana has uncovered a collection of pottery in what may have been the villa’s servants’ quarters. The bowls were found upside down along the walls of a room. Researchers have been exploring the villa to learn more about daily Roman life and protect it from looters, who have weakened the area with a network of illegal tunnels. The villa will eventually be open to visitors as part of the Archaeological Park of Pompeii. To read about a four-wheeled chariot unearthed in the Civita Giuliana, go to "A Ride Through the Countryside."