A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America
Pottery Unearthed at Pompeian Villa
Friday, March 24, 2023
NAPLES, ITALY—Artnet News reports that continuing excavations in Pompeii at the Civita Giuliana has uncovered a collection of pottery in what may have been the villa’s servants’ quarters. The bowls were found upside down along the walls of a room. Researchers have been exploring the villa to learn more about daily Roman life and protect it from looters, who have weakened the area with a network of illegal tunnels. The villa will eventually be open to visitors as part of the Archaeological Park of Pompeii. To read about a four-wheeled chariot unearthed in the Civita Giuliana, go to "A Ride Through the Countryside."
