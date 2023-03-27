Monday, March 27, 2023

NEW YORK, NEW YORK—According to a statement released by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, 29 artifacts were repatriated to Greece in a ceremony at the Greek Consulate. The objects were all seized during criminal investigations and include a gold Eid Mar Coin of unknown provenance, which was minted in 42 B.C. and commemorates the murder of Julius Caesar; a bronze calyx krater dated to 350 B.C. that was looted from a chamber tomb and smuggled into Switzerland and then the United States; and a collection of marble sculptures depicting a family group dated to between 5000 and 3500 B.C. These figurines are known to have been taken from the island of Euboea before they eventually landed in a museum in the United States. To read about Julius Caesar's invasion of Britain, go to "Caesar's English Beachhead."