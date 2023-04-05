Woman Identified in 17th-Century Swedish Shipwreck

Wednesday, April 5, 2023

UPPSALA, SWEDEN—According to a statement released by Uppsala University, a new study of human remains recovered from the Swedish warship Vasa, which sank in Stockholm harbor on its maiden voyage in 1628, has identified a woman among the dead. Fred Hocker of the Vasa Museum said the determination was based on the shape of the pelvis of the remains known as skeleton G, and DNA analysis conducted with Kimberly Andreaggi of the U.S. Armed Forces Medical Examiner System’s Armed Forces DNA Identification Laboratory (AFMES-AFDIL). “We have known that there were women on board Vasa when it sank, and now we have received confirmation that they are among the remains,” said Vasa Museum historian Anna Maria Forssberg. Team member and forensic geneticist Marie Allen added that the new bone samples from Vasa are also being tested for information on hair and eye color, health status, and ancestry. For more, go to "History's 10 Greatest Wrecks...Mary Rose and Vasa."