search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

South Africa’s Giant Land Snail Snacks Studied

Monday, April 10, 2023

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA—According to a Science News report, evidence for the consumption of Giant African land snails (Achatinidae) by early modern humans beginning some 170,000 years ago has been uncovered at the Border Cave site, which is located in eastern South Africa. The practice of roasting and eating the snails in the cave continued for about 100,000 years. Chemist Marine Wojcieszak of the Royal Institute for Cultural Heritage in Brussels and her colleagues were able to determine that the snails had been roasted by demonstrating that their shells, which are made up of layers of aragonite, transition into calcite when heated. The changes were observed with infrared and Raman spectroscopy and scanning electron microscopy. The researchers concluded that the snails would have been easy to hunt, could have been stored alive for a long period of time, and served as an excellent source of nutrients. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Quaternary Science Reviews. To read about another discovery from Border Cave, go to "Paleolithic Bedtime."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Peru's Great Urban Experiment

Letter from the American Southeast

Digs & Discoveries

The Beauty of Bugs

The Road to Runes

German Wishing Well

Bon Appetit!

Maya Monkey Diplomacy

Prescription Bottle

Silk Road Detour

Update: Notre Dame’s Nobility

Neolithic Mass Grave Mystery

Taking the Stage

The Sea God’s Sanctuary

Off The Grid

Around the World

Uncovering a new Easter Island statue, the first equestrians, a sphinx’s familiar smile, 14,000-year-old mastodon spearpoints, and an early Chinese toilet

Artifact

Ancient inside joke

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2023 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America