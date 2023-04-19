Ancient Canoe Retrieved From North Carolina Lake

Wednesday, April 19, 2023

GREENVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA—WRAL News reports that a canoe estimated to be 1,000 years old has been recovered from Lake Waccamaw, which is located in southeastern North Carolina, by a team of archaeologists, volunteers, and members of the Waccamaw Siouan Tribe. The 28-foot vessel was discovered by swimming teens in 2021, who attempted to uncover it but eventually alerted the North Carolina Office of State Archaeology. Now that it has been brought to the surface, the canoe will be taken to a lab where it can be studied and conserved. “We’re looking forward to examining it, running some tests on it, really finding out and going back to our elders and getting the history of it to where we can teach the truth to our people and know that we’ve got concrete evidence to stand on,” said Waccamaw Siouan Chief Michael Jacobs. To read about an ancient dugout canoe recovered last year in Wisconsin's Lake Mendota, go to "Gone Fishing."