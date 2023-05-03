search
Neolithic Sites Excavated in Corsica

Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Corsica ObsidianSOTTA, CORSICA—The News and Observer reports that two Neolithic sites have been discovered in Corsica, a French island located in the Mediterranean Sea, by a team of scientists from France’s National Institute of Preventive Archaeological Research. The first site, a workshop where a variety of obsidian tools were made, is about 6,000 years old. This site had partially eroded away when a system of terraces topped with granite walls was constructed on top of it between 4,000 and 5,000 years ago. On the lowest terrace, the researchers uncovered an arc also made from granite blocks that may have been part of a roof. A stone corridor and staircase may have served as a passageway to an upper terrace, the researchers added. Several vases; ceramics; pieces of flint, obsidian, and quartz; arrowheads; axes; wheels; thousands of metal objects; cattle teeth; and burned bone were also found. Two other terrace systems in the area may have been used for food storage and metal workshops. To read about a pre-Roman burial unearthed on Corsica, go to "A Funeral Fit for Etruscans."

