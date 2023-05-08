Ancient Settlement Explored in Western Anatolia

Monday, May 8, 2023

MUĞLA, TURKEY—Hurriyet Daily News reports that excavations in western Anatolia at the 4,500-year-old site of Mobolla have uncovered a city gate, walls, and rock-cut tombs. “The settlement is on the hill, and it was built for protection purposes,” explained Adnan Diler of Muğla Sitki Koçman University. “There are tombs outside this settlement and there are civil structures, castle houses, dwellings, cisterns and sanctuaries inside the settlement,” he added. Traces of habitation dating to the Byzantine and Ottoman periods have also been uncovered. To read about carved burial chambers at the Blaundos necropolis in western Anatolia, go to "Canyon of the Ancestors."