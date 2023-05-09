Traces of a Neolithic Road Discovered in the Adriatic Sea

Tuesday, May 9, 2023

ZADAR, CROATIA—Total Croatia News reports that traces of a 7,000-year-old road have been found at Soline, a Neolithic site submerged in the Adriatic Sea near Croatia’s coastline, by a team of researchers led by Mate Parica of the University of Zadar and his colleagues. The road, which was made of stacked stone slabs, connected the prehistoric settlement to the man-made island of Korčula. Flint blades, stone axes, and fragments of millstones were also uncovered. For more on Neolithic finds in Croatia, go to "When Things Got Cheesy."