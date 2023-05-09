search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Traces of a Neolithic Road Discovered in the Adriatic Sea

Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Croatia Neolithic SiteZADAR, CROATIA—Total Croatia News reports that traces of a 7,000-year-old road have been found at Soline, a Neolithic site submerged in the Adriatic Sea near Croatia’s coastline, by a team of researchers led by Mate Parica of the University of Zadar and his colleagues. The road, which was made of stacked stone slabs, connected the prehistoric settlement to the man-made island of Korčula. Flint blades, stone axes, and fragments of millstones were also uncovered. For more on Neolithic finds in Croatia, go to "When Things Got Cheesy."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Peru's Great Urban Experiment

Letter from the American Southeast

Digs & Discoveries

The Beauty of Bugs

The Road to Runes

German Wishing Well

Bon Appetit!

Maya Monkey Diplomacy

Prescription Bottle

Silk Road Detour

Update: Notre Dame’s Nobility

Neolithic Mass Grave Mystery

Taking the Stage

The Sea God’s Sanctuary

Off The Grid

Around the World

Uncovering a new Easter Island statue, the first equestrians, a sphinx’s familiar smile, 14,000-year-old mastodon spearpoints, and an early Chinese toilet

Artifact

Ancient inside joke

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2023 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America