Neolithic Flint Tool Found in Norway

Thursday, May 11, 2023

Norway Flint DaggerVESTLAND COUNTY, NORWAY—According to a Live Science report, a young girl playing near her school in western Norway started to pick up a piece of glass when she spotted a stone that turned out to be a 3,700-year-old flint tool. She showed it to her teacher, who contacted the Vestland County council. Vestland County archaeologist Louise Bjerre Petersen explained that the five-inch tool is rare because flint does not occur naturally in Norway. Petersen and her colleagues did not find any other Neolithic artifacts on the school grounds. To read about a Neolithic-period fishhook unearthed in Norway, go to "Artifact."

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Peru's Great Urban Experiment

Letter from the American Southeast

Digs & Discoveries

The Beauty of Bugs

The Road to Runes

German Wishing Well

Bon Appetit!

Maya Monkey Diplomacy

Prescription Bottle

Silk Road Detour

Update: Notre Dame’s Nobility

Neolithic Mass Grave Mystery

Taking the Stage

The Sea God’s Sanctuary

Off The Grid

Around the World

Uncovering a new Easter Island statue, the first equestrians, a sphinx’s familiar smile, 14,000-year-old mastodon spearpoints, and an early Chinese toilet

Artifact

Ancient inside joke

Recent Issues


