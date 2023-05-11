Neolithic Flint Tool Found in Norway

Thursday, May 11, 2023

VESTLAND COUNTY, NORWAY—According to a Live Science report, a young girl playing near her school in western Norway started to pick up a piece of glass when she spotted a stone that turned out to be a 3,700-year-old flint tool. She showed it to her teacher, who contacted the Vestland County council. Vestland County archaeologist Louise Bjerre Petersen explained that the five-inch tool is rare because flint does not occur naturally in Norway. Petersen and her colleagues did not find any other Neolithic artifacts on the school grounds. To read about a Neolithic-period fishhook unearthed in Norway, go to "Artifact."