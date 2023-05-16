search
2,300-Year-Old Celtic Tomb Discovered in Germany

Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Germany Sword ScissorsMUNICH, GERMANY—A folded sword that may have been used in battle, a five-inch-long pair of scissors, a portion of a shield, a razor, a fibula, a belt chain, and a spearhead have been recovered from a 2,300-year-old Celtic cremation tomb in Germany, according to a Live Science report. The items were discovered during a search for lost World War II–era explosives. “The scissors in particular are in exceptionally good condition,” said archaeologist Martina Pauli of the Bavarian State Office for the Preservation of Monuments. Such scissors may have been used for leather processing or sheep shearing. Before it was heated and folded to render it unusable, the sword measured about 30 inches long, she added. The weapons may have belonged to a male warrior, while the belt chain and fibula may have belonged to a woman, Pauli concluded. To read about Celtic concave gold coins uncovered in northeastern Germany, go to "Golden Lucky Charms."

Recent Issues


